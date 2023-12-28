DMDK chief Vijayakanth passes away

Indian Actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth passed away at the age of 71 this morning (December 28), at a private hospital in Chennai.

Vijayakanth was his stage name and his real name was Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami.

According to his party, he was on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID-19

However, the hospital’s statement mentioned he had pneumonia.

A statement by the hospital read, “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023.”

Vijaynath was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a regular health check-up. At the time, the party said Vijayakanth was “healthy” and would return home after the tests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a post on X, saying that his “close friend” Vijayakanth’s passing leaves a “void that will be hard to fill”.

Modi wrote on X, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.”

He added, “His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam has reached the residence of DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth in Chennai.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, DMDK supporters were seen mourning the death of the DMDK chief.

The DMDK chief had earlier been admitted to a hospital on November 20. He was undergoing treatment for a respiratory illness at the hospital.

Vijayakanth’s journey in the public eye has been marked by his successful career in the film industry, where he acted in 154 movies, and his subsequent foray into politics.

He founded the DMDK and served as a Member of Legislative Assembly twice, representing the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam. His political career peaked when he became the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

In recent years, Vijayakanth’s health has been a concern, leading him to step back from active political engagement.

(Courtesy: India Today)