Sri Lanka plans to enhance Public Transportation with 200 new Buses in 2024
The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has big plans to increase its public bus fleet by acquiring 200 new buses in 2024.
The Chairman of SLTB, Lalith de Alwis, emphasized the urgent need for more buses, especially for long-distance journeys.
He estimated that a total of 600 buses would be necessary to efficiently cater to passengers looking for intercity travel options.
The decision to focus on expanding long-distance services comes after the success of SLTB’s online seat reservation program for these routes.
The initiative launched this year, has generated nearly 30 million in operational profit.
Currently, SLTB operates a fleet of about 600 buses specifically dedicated to long-distance travel.
