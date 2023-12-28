Sri Lanka President appoints new members to Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2023 - 5:59 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made new appointments to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Accordingly, Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala has been appointed as the chairman of the Bribery Commission, while Mr. Chethiya Goonesekera and Mr. K. Bernard Rajapakse have been selected as additional members.

These appointments will be in effect from January 01, 2024.

The President’s decision, made in accordance with Article 41B of the Constitution and Section 4 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, aims to enhance the commission’s effectiveness in addressing allegations of corruption, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

“This move underscores the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the eradication of corruption from all levels of public service. The newly appointed Chairman and members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, promising a robust and impartial approach to tackling corruption in Sri Lanka.”

The Bribery Commission is a vital institution tasked with ensuring accountability and combating corruption in Sri Lanka.

The newly appointed chairman and members are expected to play a pivotal role in upholding the values of integrity and ethical conduct in public service.