Sri Lanka to remove 7.5% Port and Airport tax from Fuel & Gas but add 18% VAT

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2023 - 6:37 pm

Fuel and Gas will be exempted from the Port and Airport Levy when imposing the Value Added Tax (VAT) from January 01, 2024, Tax Advisor of the Ministry of Finance, Thanuja Perera said today (December 28).

She clarified while speaking at a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) that the 7.5 percent Port and Airport Levy would be removed when imposing the 18 percent VAT on fuel and gas.

She said therefore the prices of diesel and petrol will not go up by 18 percent even after the 18 percent VAT increase.