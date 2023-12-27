Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister suspends governing bodies for 5 sports

Posted by Editor on December 27, 2023 - 12:15 pm

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando has issued a special gazette notification suspending the registration of governing bodies for 5 sports in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, through the new communiqué dated December 22, 2023, the registration of the following governing bodies has been suspended.

Sri Lanka Archery Association

Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation

Sri Lanka Wrestling Federation

Sri Lanka Bridge Federation

Sri Lanka Roller Skating Association

The Sports Minister published the gazette notification by virtue of the powers vested in him under Sections 32 and 33 of the Sports Law, No.25 of 1973.

Additionally, Professor (Rear Admiral) Shemal Fernando, the Director General of the Sports Development Department, was appointed as the ‘competent authority’ with effect from December 21, 2023, as a temporary measure to proceed with administrative and other required activities of these sports governing bodies, and to call and conduct relevant elections.