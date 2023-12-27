Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister suspends governing bodies for 5 sports
Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando has issued a special gazette notification suspending the registration of governing bodies for 5 sports in Sri Lanka.
Accordingly, through the new communiqué dated December 22, 2023, the registration of the following governing bodies has been suspended.
- Sri Lanka Archery Association
- Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation
- Sri Lanka Wrestling Federation
- Sri Lanka Bridge Federation
- Sri Lanka Roller Skating Association
The Sports Minister published the gazette notification by virtue of the powers vested in him under Sections 32 and 33 of the Sports Law, No.25 of 1973.
Additionally, Professor (Rear Admiral) Shemal Fernando, the Director General of the Sports Development Department, was appointed as the ‘competent authority’ with effect from December 21, 2023, as a temporary measure to proceed with administrative and other required activities of these sports governing bodies, and to call and conduct relevant elections.
