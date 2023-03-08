China to help build over 1,900 houses

The Urban Development Authority says that an agreement with China to build 1,996 houses for low-income earners and artists will be reached in the next few weeks.

The preliminary agreement in this regard was signed at the Urban Development Authority recently. This housing programme will be initiated on the advice of Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Urban Development and Housing, as a solution to housing problems for low-income families in Sri Lanka.

The Chinese government is going to provide 29 billion rupees for the project.

These houses are to be constructed in five locations namely, Peliyagoda, Dematagoda, Kottawa, Maharagama and Moratuwa.

