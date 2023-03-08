Inmate shot dead while trying to flee from Kegalle prison

An inmate who tried to escape from Kegalle prison was shot dead by prison officials early this morning (March 08), the Prisons Department said.

According to sources, the prisoner in question had tried to escape by scaling the prison wall while engaged in inmate work assignments.

The detainee died after being admitted to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

The deceased was identified as M. Ajith Kumara, aged 33 years, was a resident of Imbulgoda Watte in Melsiripura.

He was handed down a prison sentence following the conclusion of a legal matter called before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court.