China to send oxygen cylinders to Sri Lanka

On a request made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Chinese Government has agreed to send 10,000 large oxygen cylinders and a substantial stock of medical equipment to Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister, who focused his attention on the possible future need for large quantities of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, had informed Beijing on the oxygen tanks and other medical assistance required. The Chinese Government, responding immediately to Prime Minister Rajapaksa’s request, had agreed to send medical equipment and oxygen cylinders to Sri Lanka.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W. K. Prasad Manju)