New Digital ID for COVID vaccination

A new digital identity card will be launched in Sri Lanka to expedite the COVID vaccination process, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa said.

As a result of the discussions held with the Health Ministry and Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), this Digital ID with advanced technology will be introduced. The Minister said the new digital identity card, which includes information on vaccinations, including the date, place, time and type of vaccine issued by the government, as well as the date, place and time of the second dose, will be provided to each individual with the latest technology.

“The Vision of Prosperity policy outlines a people-centered digital governance system that is clearly being brought to the practical level for the first time. With the digital identity card, through technology and Internet it is expected to avoid the difficulties associated with vaccination as it includes information on vaccination” the Minister said.

He also said that Digitalisation is the hope of the next generation to perform public services efficiently. He also added that technologies are a must to move forward during a pandemic and it is also the hope of the youth in our country. “Therefore, the Youth and Sports Ministry initiated it as a responsible Ministry that meets the needs of the youth in the country” he added. The Minister further said that while controlling the pandemic it is also important to examine mechanisms that can move the country forward economically and socially. “Accordingly, I hope that in the next few days, the Ministry of Health and the Information and Communication Technology Agency will join hands with us to release this new digital identity card containing information on COVID-19 vaccination,” he said.

Moreover, the Minister said that citizens can contribute to this programme through various activities including preparing the vaccination sites in accordance with the health guidelines and providing necessary assistance to the public health inspectors.” I also urge young people to voluntarily contribute to the government’s programme to make vaccination more efficient and expeditious”

(Source: Daily News – By Dinuli Francisco)