Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka Cricket Head Coach
The Head Coach of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team, Chris Silverwood, has tendered his resignation from the position, citing personal reasons, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today (June 27).
“Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together,” said Silverwood.
“I would like to thank the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during my time in Sri Lanka. Without your support, none of the success would have been possible,” he further expressed.
“It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories,” added Silverwood.
Under his tenure, the national team won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and also reached the finals of the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023.
Additionally, the team secured several bilateral series wins, both at home and overseas. Among these were a home series win against Australia in the 50-over format and two away test series wins over Bangladesh.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Colombo faces 15-hour water cut on June 29 June 28, 2024
- Hirunika Premachandra sentenced to 3 years rigorous imprisonment for abduction June 28, 2024
- Australian defence delegation visits Sri Lanka for security talks and peacekeeping cooperation June 28, 2024
- Sanjaya Mahawaththa arrested for alleged false allegations June 28, 2024
- 60 Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged online financial scams June 27, 2024
Thanks, Chris, for your wonderful contribution.
It needs more than Cricket to understand the psyche of the team members than their prowess in the game.
Chris, we are a complicated people; few can understand us; however, leaders such as RW know us well.
It is not clear whether he really resigned or his contract was nor extended. His departure after a disastrous T20 World Cup tour might be a black mark in his future endeavors. Super advisor Mahela too resigned. Did SL Cricket board really allow Chris Silverwood to have a free hand or kept him always in the ”woods” allowing Mahela (in ODI WC in India) and Sanath (in WC T20 in USA) to interfere with his decisions?