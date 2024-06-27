Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka Cricket Head Coach

The Head Coach of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team, Chris Silverwood, has tendered his resignation from the position, citing personal reasons, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today (June 27).

“Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together,” said Silverwood.

“I would like to thank the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during my time in Sri Lanka. Without your support, none of the success would have been possible,” he further expressed.

“It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories,” added Silverwood.

Under his tenure, the national team won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and also reached the finals of the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023.

Additionally, the team secured several bilateral series wins, both at home and overseas. Among these were a home series win against Australia in the 50-over format and two away test series wins over Bangladesh.