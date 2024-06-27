Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa departs for China for strategic discussions

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2024 - 3:00 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa departed for a four-day official visit to China this morning (June 27), where he will engage in discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Rajapaksa’s visit comes at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi to attend the 70th-anniversary celebrations of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in Beijing. These commemorative events will be graced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and other prominent members of the Communist Party of China.

During his visit, Rajapaksa is scheduled to hold discussions with Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on various areas of mutual interest and development projects that could benefit Sri Lanka. He will also address Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring agreement and express his gratitude for the support provided by China and the Export-Import Bank of China.

Rajapaksa traveled to Beijing via Singapore and is expected to return on July 1, 2024.