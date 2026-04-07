CIABOC orders Mahinda Rajapaksa to file asset affidavit by April 10, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 7, 2026 - 1:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has ordered former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to submit a full affidavit of his assets, expenses, and income sources by April 10, 2026, warning that no further extensions will be granted after a 10-year delay.

CIABOC said the original request for this information was first made on December 14, 2015, and that the required affidavit has still not been submitted.

The commission said the information is needed for an investigation into Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assets that began in 2015.

In a statement issued today, CIABOC said the affidavit must be properly prepared and include full details of assets, expenses, and sources of income.

The commission said the order was issued under the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023.