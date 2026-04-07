Nuwara Eliya Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman arrested in CIABOC corruption probe

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 7, 2026 - 2:13 pm

The chairman of the Nuwara Eliya Pradeshiya Sabha was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) officers at around 9:10 a.m. today (April 7) over a corruption charge linked to granting an undue benefit to an applicant.

According to the allegation, the offence relates to the approval of a building plan in 2021 for a state-owned land in Magoda, within the area of authority of the Nuwara Eliya Pradeshiya Sabha.

Investigating officers of the CIABOC made the arrest this morning. The charge states that the chairman committed an act of corruption by granting an unfair advantage to the relevant applicant.

It is alleged that, when issuing a permit for development activities, the Pradeshiya Sabha did not follow the prescribed procedure it was required to follow under Section 21 of the relevant Act, read together with Section 8 of the Urban Development Authority Act, No. 41 of 1978 of the National State Assembly.

Instead, the council is accused of approving a building plan for state-owned land bearing Lot No. 18 in Preliminary Plan No. 2935, located in Grama Niladhari Division No. 476/F, Magoda. By doing so, it is alleged that an undue benefit was conferred on the applicant.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.