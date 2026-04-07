Former SLRC Chairman, Director General arrested

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 7, 2026 - 3:37 pm

Former Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) Chairman Sarath Kongahage and former Director General Devapriya Abeysinghe have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrests were made over allegations that they recruited six employees outside the corporation’s approved staff cadre and assigned them to the personal staff of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, resulting in a loss of 14.32 million rupees to the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation.