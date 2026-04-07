Sri Lanka Defence Committee focuses on land release, road reopening and recovery

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 7, 2026 - 7:46 pm

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence met in Parliament this afternoon (April 7) under President and Defence Minister Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with key attention on releasing lands in the North and East, reopening closed roads and speeding up Cyclone Ditwah recovery work.

The discussion reviewed progress on matters raised at earlier meetings and looked at issues brought forward by Members of Parliament from the Northern Province, as well as government and opposition MPs.

A major part of the meeting focused on problems linked to the release of lands in the Northern and Eastern Provinces that are still under the control of the security forces, and on reopening road sections that remain closed. Possible practical solutions were also discussed.

President Dissanayake also asked about the action being taken to settle problems related to lands belonging to religious places of worship.

The committee further discussed the rehabilitation of roads and irrigation canals damaged by Cyclone Ditwah. Attention was also given to compensation for affected farmers and the progress of that process.

During the meeting, the President said the government had taken steps in 2025 to release nearly 1,000 acres of private land in the North. He added that there are plans to release the remaining lands in stages.

He said the government’s aim is to release land needed for the people’s daily lives while also managing land required for industry and other economic activities. He instructed officials to study what further steps could be taken to support that goal.

The meeting also reviewed the welfare of members of the security forces and the work of the Ministry of Defence and its affiliated institutions. The Consultative Committee also granted approval for regulations that are due to be presented to Parliament.

Among those present were Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retired) Aruna Jayasekara, government and opposition MPs, Defence Ministry Secretary Retired Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, the commanders of the three armed forces and several senior Defence Ministry officials.