32 public officials arrested for bribery in first four months of 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 11, 2026 - 9:05 am

Thirty-two public officials were arrested for accepting bribes during the first four months of 2026, according to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Commission said a total of 70 individuals were arrested in connection with bribery-related incidents between January and April this year. Of those arrested, 51 individuals have already been prosecuted.

CIABOC stated that its enforcement actions during the period resulted in nearly Rs. 1.9 million being received as government revenue.

The Commission also revealed that it received 3,349 complaints related to bribery from January to April 2026.

Meanwhile, 314 court cases filed over allegations of accepting bribes are currently being heard before courts, according to CIABOC.