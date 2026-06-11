President seeks faster progress on Galle development

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 11, 2026 - 8:46 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (June 10) reviewed the progress of the Galle City Development Project and discussed measures to speed up its implementation during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The project is being carried out under the Major Urban Development Programme. During the discussion, attention was focused on developing Galle, a World Heritage city, into a leading cultural and tourist destination.

Officials reviewed the progress of ongoing development initiatives, challenges affecting the project and possible solutions to overcome them.

Special attention was given to acquiring land required for the relocation of several key public institutions currently located in the city centre, including the police station, post office, prison and nursing training school.

The meeting also discussed ways to attract investment and secure funding for new development projects.

The President stressed the importance of implementing Galle’s development through a comprehensive and well-planned urban development strategy. He also highlighted the need for close coordination among all relevant government institutions in matters related to urban planning, the relocation of government institutions outside the Galle Fort area, the construction of buildings, roads and other infrastructure, and the effective use of land resources.

He further noted that the Urban Development Authority has a major responsibility in ensuring the successful implementation of the development programme.

Discussions were also held on plans to develop Galle Fort and its surrounding coastal area as a premier tourist destination while preserving its heritage value.

Attention was further directed towards establishing a central administrative complex to house all government offices in Galle, making it easier for the public to access services. Road development projects centred on Galle City and proposals to develop the existing School of Aesthetic Studies were also discussed.

Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Nalin Hewage and Members of Parliament Nishantha Perera, T. K. Jayasundara, Nishantha Samaraweera, Hasara Liyanage and Thilanka U. Gamage were among those who attended the meeting.