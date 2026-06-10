Former Navy Commander named suspect in 2008 abduction case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 10, 2026 - 2:46 pm

Former Navy Commander Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne was today (June 10) named as a suspect in the case concerning the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo and its suburbs in 2008.

The development came when the case was taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

Accordingly, Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena ordered that summons be issued to the former Navy Commander, directing him to appear before the court on July 27, 2026.