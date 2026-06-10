Waruna Jayasundara seeks court order to prevent arrest

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 10, 2026 - 2:15 pm

Senior DIG Waruna Jayasundara has filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal seeking an order preventing his arrest in connection with the ongoing investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

He claims there are no reasonable grounds or probable cause to justify such action.

The petition names the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Attorney General, and several other relevant officials as respondents.

In his application, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Waruna Jayasundara has requested the Court of Appeal to grant appropriate relief to prevent any attempt to arrest or detain him in relation to the ongoing Easter Sunday attack investigations.

Jayasundara has argued that there are no reasonable grounds to justify his arrest and has sought judicial intervention to ensure that any such action is not taken without probable cause.