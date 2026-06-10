Shan Wijayalal De Silva arrested over alleged corruption case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 10, 2026 - 1:59 pm

Former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva was arrested today (June 10) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest was made over alleged corruption linked to a 2019 project involving the distribution of chairs to public voluntary organizations in the Southern Province.

According to CIABOC, the project was implemented by the Southern Province Development Authority, which operates under the Southern Province Chief Ministry, using Rs. 16.5 million allocated from Southern Provincial Council members’ funds.

The commission alleges that a manufacturing company was selected for the project outside the prescribed procurement process, resulting in an undue benefit being granted to that company.

CIABOC further stated that 16,361 chairs purchased under the project were transported and delivered to the homes and offices of 54 Provincial Council members in the Southern Province’s three districts, instead of being distributed to the intended beneficiary organizations.

The commission alleges that these actions caused a financial loss to the government and amounted to an act of corruption.

Shan Wijayalal De Silva is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.