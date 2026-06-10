Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of 18 food items

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 10, 2026 - 10:37 am

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of 18 essential food items with effect from today (June 10), providing relief to consumers amid global economic challenges linked to the conflict situation in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development said the new prices came into effect from today under a government intervention aimed at easing the burden on the public.

According to the Ministry, the products receiving price reductions include big onions, white sugar, lentils, cowpeas, chickpeas, green gram, wheat flour, red raw rice, red Nadu rice, Samba rice, white Nadu rice, Ponni Samba rice, and several other essential food items, bringing the total number of products with reduced prices to 18.

The Ministry stated that the decision was taken to provide relief to consumers in the face of economic pressures arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The detailed list of revised prices and price reductions is given below: