Sri Lanka digitizes subsidized railway season tickets

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 10, 2026 - 9:15 am

Government employees in Sri Lanka will soon be able to apply for subsidized railway season tickets through a new digital system introduced under the Government’s national digitalization program.

As part of the initiative, government institutions must register on the Pravesha online railway digital platform to apply for subsidized railway season tickets on behalf of their employees.

The official registration process for government institutions commenced yesterday (June 9) at the Waters Edge Hotel in Battaramulla under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena.

Officials representing 35 government institutions participated in the inaugural registration event.

Government employees who require subsidized railway season tickets can register for the service through the Pravesha mobile application, the www.pravesha.lk website, or the Pravesha online portal of their respective institution in coordination with the relevant officer.

Employees who complete the registration process will be able to register under their respective government institutions and apply for subsidized railway season tickets for the month of July from June 15, 2026.

The program is being implemented under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development through the Colombo Suburban Railway Project of the Sri Lanka Railways Department.

According to the Ministry, the initiative is intended to support the Government’s national digital transformation agenda, improve the quality and efficiency of railway services, and provide better services and facilities for railway passengers.