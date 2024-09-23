CID arrests education official in connection with grade 5 exam question leak
Posted by Editor on September 23, 2024 - 12:13 pm
The Director of the Planning Division of the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Maharagama has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The arrest is in connection with the leak of the first question paper for the Grade 5 scholarship examination in Sri Lanka, which has led to disputes.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the 57-year-old suspect is alleged to have leaked several questions from the first paper.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- CID arrests education official in connection with grade 5 exam question leak September 23, 2024
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka’s 9th Executive President September 23, 2024
- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigns following Presidential Election September 23, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Transition: Wickremesinghe hands over leadership to Dissanayake September 23, 2024
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake becomes Sri Lanka’s 9th Executive President September 22, 2024