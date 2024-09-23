CID arrests education official in connection with grade 5 exam question leak

The Director of the Planning Division of the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Maharagama has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrest is in connection with the leak of the first question paper for the Grade 5 scholarship examination in Sri Lanka, which has led to disputes.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the 57-year-old suspect is alleged to have leaked several questions from the first paper.