U.S. congratulates Sri Lanka’s President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2024 - 1:40 pm

The United States has extended its congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his victory in the Presidential Election in Sri Lanka, as confirmed by the results announced on September 22, 2024.

In a statement issued by U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, the U.S. commended the people of Sri Lanka for peacefully exercising their democratic rights.

“This election is a testament to the strength of Sri Lanka’s democratic institutions and the commitment of its citizens to shaping their future through peaceful and democratic means,” said Miller, emphasizing the significance of the peaceful electoral process.

The U.S. pledged continued support for Sri Lanka as the nation works toward building a stable, prosperous, and cohesive society.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral relations, Miller added, “We look forward to working with President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake to further strengthen our bilateral ties, which are based on shared democratic values and respect for national sovereignty.”

The statement also underscored the U.S.’s commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing security, and deepening cooperation between the two nations, marking a new chapter in U.S.-Sri Lanka relations under Dissanayake’s leadership.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s victory has been seen as a pivotal moment in Sri Lanka’s political landscape, with the international community watching closely as the country embarks on a new phase of governance.