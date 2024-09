Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake appointed secretary to Sri Lankan President

Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was appointed today (September 23) as Secretary to the President by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.



Dr. Kumanayake holds a PhD in Development Economics and has previously served as the Integrity Development Advisor at Sri Lanka Customs.

He is an alumnus of the University of Kelaniya.