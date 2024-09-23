Ravi Seneviratne appointed Secretary to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2024 - 3:05 pm

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ravi Seneviratne has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Seneviratne previously served as the Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).