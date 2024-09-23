Sep 23 2024 September 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Ravi Seneviratne appointed Secretary to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2024 - 3:05 pm

Former Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ravi Seneviratne has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Seneviratne previously served as the Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

