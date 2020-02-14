Former Sri Lanka Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga from whom a statement was obtained by the Criminal Investigation Department subsequent to his return to Sri Lanka has been taken into custody this morning.

He arrived at the BIA at 4.37 am from Muscat International Airport.

Later he was questioned by the CID officers in connection with the financial fraud alleged to have taken place in procuring seven MiG-27 ground attack craft for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

He is to be produced before the Fort Magistrate Court today.