CID extradites three wanted suspects from Dubai

January 16, 2026 - 10:49 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (January 16) extradited three wanted suspects from Dubai, including two suspected hitmen linked to organized criminal gangs and a woman wanted for financial misappropriation.

The three suspects were taken into custody upon their arrival in Sri Lanka early this morning (January 16).

Police said the two male suspects are wanted in connection with multiple homicides and shootings. One suspect, Kirieldeniye Don Rasika Chaminda Kumara, also known as Chuti Malli, has an open warrant issued by the Kandana Police in relation to a murder case.

The other suspect, Raveen Chaminda Weerasinghe, also known as Puncha, is wanted by police over several shooting incidents reported from the Elpitiya area.

A woman who was apprehended along with the suspects in Dubai was also brought back to Sri Lanka. She has been identified as Hewa Kasakara Rupa Nishamani de Silva, a resident of Mount Lavinia.

Police said she is wanted in connection with the alleged misappropriation of state funds in 2014, while she was serving as an accounts clerk at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Police confirmed that all three suspects were taken into custody at the airport and that further investigations are currently underway.