Milk tea price reduced by Rs. 10 across Sri Lanka from today
The All Ceylon Canteen and Restaurant Owners’ Association announced that the price of a cup of milk tea has been reduced by Rs. 10 with effect from today (January 16), following a reduction in the price of imported milk powder.
Association Chairman Harsha Rukshan said the decision was taken after milk powder importers agreed to lower prices from today.
Importers have reduced the price of a one kilogram packet of imported milk powder by Rs. 125. As a result, the price of a 400 gram packet has also been reduced by Rs. 50, according to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development.
Canteen and Restaurant owners said the benefit of the reduced milk powder prices would be passed directly to consumers through the lower price of milk tea.
