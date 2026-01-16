IMF team to visit Sri Lanka to assess Cyclone Ditwah damage and recovery needs

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team will visit Sri Lanka from January 22 to January 28, 2026, to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah and discuss its impact on the IMF supported program.

The IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Mr. Evan Papageorgiou, said the visit will focus on discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on the size and scope of the damage caused by the cyclone. He noted that the findings of the mission will be used in future discussions related to the IMF supported program.

He said the mission highlights the IMF’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka as it addresses both economic and humanitarian challenges resulting from Cyclone Ditwah. During the visit, the IMF team will meet with government officials and other relevant stakeholders to gain a clear understanding of the impact on infrastructure, livelihoods, and overall economic stability.

Mr. Papageorgiou added that the IMF team will also examine how it can best support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts. This includes discussions on resuming the Extended Fund Facility supported program, as well as providing policy advice and technical assistance aimed at strengthening resilience and promoting sustainable economic growth.

He said further information will be shared after the conclusion of the IMF mission.