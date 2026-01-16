Sri Lanka launches nationwide farmer registration programme
Posted by Editor on January 16, 2026 - 8:05 am
A programme to register all farmers in Sri Lanka will commence today (January 16).
Commissioner General of Agrarian Development Dhammika Ranatunga said the registration can be completed by accessing the website www.farmernet.lk.
He also said that necessary assistance for registration can be obtained through Agrarian Development Centres and Agricultural Production and Research Assistant Officers.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- CID extradites three wanted suspects from Dubai January 16, 2026
- Milk tea price reduced by Rs. 10 across Sri Lanka from today January 16, 2026
- IMF team to visit Sri Lanka to assess Cyclone Ditwah damage and recovery needs January 16, 2026
- Sri Lanka launches nationwide farmer registration programme January 16, 2026
- Sri Lanka President pledges racism free, united nation at Thai Pongal festival January 15, 2026