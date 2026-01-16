Sri Lanka launches nationwide farmer registration programme

January 16, 2026

A programme to register all farmers in Sri Lanka will commence today (January 16).

Commissioner General of Agrarian Development Dhammika Ranatunga said the registration can be completed by accessing the website www.farmernet.lk.

He also said that necessary assistance for registration can be obtained through Agrarian Development Centres and Agricultural Production and Research Assistant Officers.