Sri Lanka President pledges racism free, united nation at Thai Pongal festival

Posted by Editor on January 15, 2026 - 8:32 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the Government aims to build a prosperous Sri Lanka free of racism and united as one nation where all citizens can live with dignity regardless of language or religion.

The President made these remarks this afternoon (January 15) while attending the Northern Province Thai Pongal Festival held at the Aiyanar Kovil playground in Velanai, Jaffna. He was ceremonially welcomed to the event, which featured a series of colourful cultural performances by local children and community groups.

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake said Thai Pongal is the most important cultural day of the Tamil people and marks the beginning of a New Year according to Tamil tradition. He noted that the New Year brings new hopes and expectations and invited everyone to move forward with firm determination to build a country that is more developed and prosperous than it is today, ensuring a better future for children.

The President said that a truly prosperous country is not measured only by wealth or buildings but by harmony, mutual respect and unity among its people. He pointed out that more than a year after the Government came to power, racially motivated conflicts had reduced to their lowest level, campaigns that encouraged racism had weakened, and there was a stronger collective effort towards national unity.

He stressed that the Government’s goal is to create an environment where every citizen can live with full rights and pride, regardless of birthplace, language or religion. Emphasising that Sri Lanka is a nation of many cultures, he said respecting and recognising all cultures is essential to build trust and make the country truly beautiful.

President Dissanayake also highlighted the need to improve the lives of economically distressed people by providing proper housing, quality education, a strong health service, development in agriculture and fisheries, and good employment opportunities for youth. He said these are the key hopes and commitments of the Government.

Referring to the trust placed in the Government at the last General Election, the President noted that winning the Jaffna District for the first time reflected the confidence of the people. He assured that this trust would not be betrayed and reaffirmed his commitment to building a country free of racism, rich in national unity, and happy for all citizens.

He concluded by calling on everyone to stand united on Thai Pongal Day and work together with unwavering determination to build a better country for future generations.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar said he was pleased that such a festival was held in Velanai under the patronage of the President. He noted that although people in the area and surrounding islands live with limited facilities, the children had showcased impressive cultural performances. He added that several development projects, including the construction of a cricket ground, are being implemented in the Jaffna region under the President’s leadership.

Governor of the Northern Province Nagalingam Vedanayahan, Members of Parliament Jayachandra Murthy Rajivan, Ilankumaran and Dr Sri Bhavananda Raja, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha Retd, senior security forces officials, the Jaffna District Secretary, other state officials and a large number of local residents were also present at the event.