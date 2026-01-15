20MW Windscape Mannar power plant connected to Sri Lanka’s national grid

The 20 megawatt Windscape Mannar wind power plant built by CEYLEX Renewables was officially connected to the national grid today (January 15) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as part of Sri Lanka’s goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The wind power plant has been constructed in Mannar in line with the Government’s renewable energy programme. Under the Windscape Mannar project, four of the largest wind turbines ever installed in Sri Lanka have been commissioned for the first time in the country’s energy history. Each turbine has a generation capacity of 5 megawatts.

The project has been fully implemented by a local company, which has helped retain a significant amount of foreign exchange within the country that would otherwise have been paid to foreign contractors. This is expected to contribute positively to strengthening the domestic economy.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake unveiled the commemorative plaque to officially declare the wind power plant open and also took part in the turbine commissioning ceremony.

Minister of Energy Engineer Kumara Jayakody, Deputy Minister of Energy Arkham Ilyas, Mannar District Secretary K Kanakeswaran, General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineer Shirley Kumar, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority Professor Wijendra Bandara and Chief Executive Officer of CEYLEX Renewables Engineer Sameera Ganegoda were among those present. Several other officials and representatives of CEYLEX Renewables also attended the event.