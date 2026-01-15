Construction begins on 50MW Mannar wind power project

Posted by Editor on January 15, 2026 - 8:01 pm

Construction of a 50-megawatt wind power project developed by Hayleys Fentons Limited in Mannar commenced today (January 15) under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in line with the government’s policy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The wind power plant will consist of 10 wind turbines and is expected to generate about 207 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually by using the area’s strong wind resources. Electricity from the project will be supplied at a tariff of USD 0.0465 per unit, equivalent to approximately LKR 14.37 per unit. The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2027.

Several regional development projects were also announced at the event. Documents were handed over for the establishment of a fully equipped smart classroom at the Oleithuduwai Roman Catholic Tamil Mixed School, the provision of safe drinking water to 200 households in collaboration with the National Water Supply and Drainage Board, and the installation of street lighting along the pedestrian walkway from Mannar Bridge to Thallady town in partnership with the Ceylon Electricity Board.

In addition, new water channels costing nearly Rs. 10 million will be constructed to ensure smooth water flow. Canal dredging work has also been carried out in coordination with the Disaster Management Centres to reduce flooding in the area.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody said construction of the project began today (January 15) and noted that it would contribute to national electricity generation while also providing benefits to the people of the Mannar region. He said the project is part of a broader effort to address public needs and support regional development.

The Minister said Mannar is one of the areas in Sri Lanka with the highest wind power potential and described the project as an important milestone in the country’s renewable energy sector. He noted that this is the first time electricity from a wind power project in Sri Lanka will be purchased at a tariff as low as USD 0.0465 per unit. He also said several other development initiatives are being implemented in the Mannar area alongside renewable energy projects.

Minister Jayakody outlined the government’s renewable energy capacity targets, stating that while the target for 2025 was 1,848 megawatts, the country added 2,695 megawatts. For 2026, the target is 2,078 megawatts, with agreements already signed for 3,089.5 megawatts. Targets for 2027, 2028 and 2029 were set at 2,563 megawatts, 3,253 megawatts and 3,943 megawatts respectively, while agreements have already been secured for capacities of 3,822.5 megawatts, 4,332.5 megawatts and 4,634.5 megawatts. Overall, agreements have been signed for 12,789.5 megawatts for the period from 2025 to 2029, exceeding the originally planned total of 9,759 megawatts.

He said studies were carried out on the wind power potential of the Mannar area, as well as the challenges faced by the local community and the region’s geographical conditions. According to the Minister, residents had highlighted the need for government intervention to support local development.

He further said that, on the instructions of the President, a special task committee has been appointed to oversee development activities in the Mannar area. Particular attention is being given to long-standing water retention and flooding issues linked to the area’s geography. Survey and measurement work is currently underway, and progress is being monitored in coordination with the District Secretary, political leaders, religious representatives and other stakeholders. Plans are being finalised and development programmes implemented to provide essential facilities without delay.

Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority Professor Wijendra Bandara, General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineer K.S.I. Kumar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hayleys PLC Mohan Pandithage, and Managing Director of Hayleys Fentons Limited Hasith Prematilleke also addressed the event.

Northern Province Governor Nagalingam Vedanayagam, local public representatives, senior officials from the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Sustainable Energy Authority, Executive Director of Hayleys PLC Sarath Ganegoda, General Manager of Hayleys Advantis Ltd Ruwan Vidyaratna, and other representatives were present.