Sri Lanka President says there is no place for racism, vows to end war displaced housing crisis

Posted by Editor on January 16, 2026 - 7:14 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that although some groups continue to attempt to incite racial tensions around heritage or religious sites in various parts of the country, there will be no space whatsoever for racism in the North, South, East or any other region of Sri Lanka.

The President also stressed that the housing issues of all those displaced by the war will be resolved during his term of office.

President Dissanayake made these remarks while attending the launch of the 2026 National Housing Programme titled “A Place to Belong, A Beautiful Life”, which aims to provide houses for 31,218 families nationwide, including 2,500 war displaced families from the North and East. The event was held this morning (January 16) at the Weerasingham Primary School grounds in Meesalai, Chavakachcheri.

Under the first phase of the programme, which provides Rs. 2 million per house for 800 war displaced families in the Jaffna District, cheques worth Rs. 300,000 each were presented by the Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Dr Susil Ranasinghe, the Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Mr Ramalingam Chandrasekar, and Members of Parliament.

Addressing the gathering, the President stated that the Government is already implementing a broad development programme to uplift the Northern Province and improve the living standards of its people.

Noting that the Jaffna District, with its scenic coastline and many attractions, has strong potential for tourism development, the President said steps will be taken to renovate the Palaly Airport and expedite operations at the Kankesanthurai Port. He added that the Government of India has agreed to provide financial assistance amounting to USD 60 million for this purpose.

The President further stated that for the first time, a government trusted by the people of Jaffna has been formed. He pledged that this trust will not be betrayed and called on all communities to work together to build a harmonious, conflict free country by healing broken hearts and eliminating suspicion and mistrust.

Speaking further, President Dissanayake said that a large number of houses were destroyed during the war and that despite the passage of time, many of them have not been rebuilt. He acknowledged that many families in the Jaffna District remain displaced even after the war and stressed that it is unjust for families to live for extended periods without a permanent home.

He assured that the Government will resolve the housing problems of all war displaced families during its term, noting that the people of these areas placed great hope and trust in the present administration.

The President also stated that previous governments failed the people by nurturing racism, misusing public property and prioritising personal interests over public welfare, which inevitably created divisions and conflict. In contrast, he said that for the first time in Sri Lanka, a government representing the common people has been formed.

Addressing concerns and doubts that may have existed among Northern voters during elections, President Dissanayake said that more than a year has passed since the Government was formed and asked whether those doubts still remain. He reaffirmed that improving the lives of struggling people is the Government’s highest priority.

He added that providing housing, ensuring quality education and creating sustainable sources of income are key objectives of the administration. The President noted that the largest allocation in this year’s budget has been made for education and that agriculture, fisheries, the coconut industry and small scale industries will receive strong government support to raise living standards.

Reflecting on the long years of conflict, the President said that no one benefited from the war and that both the North and South suffered immense losses, including destroyed homes, broken families and a collapsed economy. He emphasised that racist politics driven by the quest for power caused deep divisions among communities.

The President warned that attempts are still being made in certain areas to ignite racial tensions and firmly stated that racism will not be allowed in any form against Sinhalese, Tamils or Muslims anywhere in the country.

He also announced plans to complete the construction of a large sports stadium in Jaffna within this year and to build an indoor stadium at a nearby location after resolving legal obstacles. He said such facilities are essential for children’s recreation and wellbeing.

Highlighting tourism driven economic growth, President Dissanayake said that plans are already in place to establish a strong tourism industry in the Jaffna District by upgrading key infrastructure such as Palaly Airport and the Kankesanthurai Port.

He concluded by calling on the public to work together to heal past wounds and build a peaceful and united country for future generations.

Remarks by Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Dr. Susil Ranasinghe

The Minister stated that assistance is being provided under the National Housing Programme to build houses for people in the North and East who were displaced by the war. He said two major housing programmes are currently underway, including one for families affected by recent cyclone related disasters and the National Housing Programme launched today.

The programme is being implemented under five ministries and aims to construct 31,218 houses, including 2,500 houses for war displaced families in the North and East. A total of Rs. 5,000 million has been allocated for this purpose, at Rs. 2 million per house.

Remarks by MP K. Ilankumaran

MP Ilankumaran said that around 19,000 war displaced families currently live in the Northern and Eastern Provinces and that the Government plans to provide houses for 2,500 families this year.

He noted that previous housing grants were insufficient and that the President increased the grant from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 1.5 million and later to Rs. 2 million, enabling families to build better homes with proper water and electricity facilities.

He added that several development programmes are being implemented to fulfil the aspirations of the people and that public trust in the National People’s Power Government is strengthening year by year.

Mr L. B. Kumudulal, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, delivered the welcome address.

The Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Mr Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Deputy Minister of Housing Mr T. B. Sarath, Northern Province Governor Mr Nagalingam Vethanayahan, Members of Parliament Mr S. Sritharan, Mr G. G. Ponnambalam, Mr Karunananthan Ilankumaran, Mr Jeyachandramoorthy Rajeevan and Mr Shanmuganathan Bavanandaraja, Chief Secretary of the Northern Provincial Council Mr Thanuja Murugesan, along with other public representatives, government officials led by Jaffna District Secretary Mr M. Pradeepan and members of the local community, were present at the event.