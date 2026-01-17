Man killed, two children injured in Jinthupitiya shooting
A 44 year old man injured in a shooting near the Jinthupitiya roundabout under the Foreshore Police Division died after being admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo, while two young children injured in the same incident are receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital.
The shooting took place around 10:00 PM on January 16, 2026, in the Jinthupitiya area. The deceased was a resident of Colombo 13.
A four year old boy and a three year old girl who were injured in the incident were admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo for treatment.
According to preliminary investigations, the suspects arrived at a land adjacent to the Jinthupitiya roundabout in a three wheeler and carried out the shooting.
Further investigations are being conducted by the Foreshore Police Station together with the Western Province North Crime Division of the Sri Lanka Police.
