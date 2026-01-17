Sri Lanka President emphasises country will not reverse war on drugs

Posted by Editor on January 17, 2026 - 8:59 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that parents in the Northern Province, who once lived in fear for their children due to the war, are once again living in fear today because of the growing drug menace.

The President stressed that illicit drugs have become a toxic threat spreading indiscriminately across the country, affecting every citizen, city and village, and impacting both the rich and the poor without any distinction of ethnicity or community.

He reaffirmed that the national campaign launched to eradicate the drug menace and protect the country’s youth will be continued with renewed strength and determination, emphasizing that this effort will not be reversed under any circumstances.

Calling on the public to fulfil their collective social responsibility, President Dissanayake urged citizens across the country to unite and act together as a strong nationwide protective force in the fight against drugs.

The President made these remarks while addressing the Northern Province programme of the ‘Nation United’ (Ratama Ekata) National Operation to eliminate the drug menace, held yesterday afternoon (January 16) at the Jaffna Technical College playground.

During the event, tokens of appreciation were presented under the patronage of the President to members of the Tri Forces and the Police in the Northern Province, in recognition of their active contribution to drug related raids and law enforcement operations.

Further addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake said that the ‘Nation United’ National Operation is not merely a programme to eliminate drugs, but a comprehensive national effort aimed at rehabilitating children who have fallen victim to drug abuse. He noted that the initiative focuses on providing proper rehabilitation and vocational training, enabling affected youth to return to society as productive and responsible citizens.

The President observed that, for the first time, a credible and trustworthy government has been established, which is equally accepted by the people of both the North and the South. He stated that although extremist groups that have lost political power are attempting to reignite ethnic divisions in isolated areas, the government will not allow any form of racism or communalism to resurface in Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayake further stated that Rs. 5,000 million was allocated last year for rural road development in the Northern Province and that a substantial allocation has also been made for this year as well. He called upon political leaders and public officials to ensure the effective and transparent use of these funds so that development benefits reach the people without delay.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that while Sri Lanka aspires to become a developed nation with a strong economy and social harmony, these hopes are being threatened by the widespread drug menace. He noted that no city or village has been spared and that the dreams of parents who raise their children with hope are being shattered by drug abuse, which affects all communities without distinction of ethnicity.

He stated that the enormous wealth generated by the drug trade has infiltrated state institutions and that even from behind bars, some individuals continue to operate illicit networks. While commending the dedication of the Police, the President acknowledged that certain officials within institutions such as the Department of Customs, the Department of Motor Traffic and the Department of Immigration and Emigration have been exploited by these networks, adding that several individuals have already been identified and taken into custody.

President Dissanayake emphasized that political protection previously allowed drug traffickers to operate freely, but assured that the current government will not permit any such protection. He warned public officials involved in illicit activities to immediately cease such actions or resign, stating that there will be no place in public service for those who collude with criminal networks.

He stressed that strengthening and cleansing the state machinery responsible for drug raids is essential and must be done without compromise or delay. He also called on the public to actively participate in this effort, stating that criminals should fear the people and not the other way around.

The President noted that the youth of the Northern region, who were deeply affected by years of war, are now being targeted by drug networks, causing renewed fear and anxiety among parents. He stated that the government is acting with firm resolve to defeat this menace and that public support is crucial for success.

He further stated that merely conducting raids and detaining youth is not sufficient, and that the leaders of drug networks and the entire criminal structure behind them must be dismantled. He added that rehabilitation centres are being established across the country to provide affected youth with vocational training and guidance, enabling them to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

President Dissanayake reiterated his commitment to uprooting organized criminal networks without yielding to intimidation or threats and emphasized the importance of building a nation where Sinhalese, Tamils and Muslims live together in harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect.

He warned that certain extremist groups are attempting to provoke racial tensions under religious pretences and stated that intelligence agencies have been instructed to investigate such activities. He assured that the government will not allow racist ideologies to resurface in any part of the country.

The President stated that Sri Lanka must move forward by building trust among its people, rejecting hatred and suspicion, and creating equal opportunities in education, culture, sports and the arts. He affirmed that the trust placed in the government by the people of the North, South and East will not be broken and described the present administration as a government that truly represents all communities.

He added that a significant portion of the national budget has been allocated for village development and stressed that these funds can only be effectively utilized through active community participation. He noted that while some rural development plans in the Northern Province were delayed last year, a larger allocation has been made this year to improve infrastructure and living conditions.

Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, addressing the gathering, stated that poverty and drug abuse are closely linked and emphasized that efforts to eliminate drugs must go hand in hand with poverty alleviation initiatives. He noted that the government is implementing long term programmes aimed at community empowerment alongside drug eradication efforts.

The event was attended by the Maha Sangha of the Northern Province and other religious leaders, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Northern Province Governor Nagalingam Vethanayagam, Jaffna District Members of Parliament Jeyachandramurthy Rajeevan, K. Ilankumaran and Shanmuganathan Bhavanandraraja, along with senior officials including Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Sampath Thuyacontha, Public Security Ministry Secretary Ravi Seneviratne, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, Jaffna Commandant Major General K.A.N. Rasika Kumara, Northern Province Naval Commander Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage, Jaffna District Secretary M. Pradeepan, other government officials and a large number of citizens.