MP Asoka Ranwala’s wife injured in road accident

Posted by Editor on January 17, 2026 - 12:15 pm

The wife of former Speaker and National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Asoka Sapumal Ranwala has been hospitalised after being injured in a road accident.

According to the Biyagama Police, the accident occurred last night (January 16) near Asoka Ranwala’s residence.

Police said the accident took place on the Kelaniya to Biyagama Road when the car driven by Ranwala’s wife was attempting to enter the residence and another vehicle travelling from the Kelaniya direction collided with it.

A police officer who was on night security duty at the Parliamentarian’s residence had informed the police about the accident.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident is a resident of the Kalutara North area. Initial police investigations revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Ranwala’s wife, who was injured in the accident, is currently receiving treatment in hospital.