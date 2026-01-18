Nandana Gunathilake passes away

Posted by Editor on January 18, 2026 - 8:23 am

Former Member of Parliament Nandana Gunathilake passed away in the early hours of this morning (January 18) at the age of 63 while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital.

He had been suffering from an illness for some time and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at the time of his death.

Born on September 7, 1962, in Panadura, Gunathilake entered politics in 1982 through the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna. He was a founding member of the JVP and served the party for a long period, including as its Administrative Secretary.

He contested the 1999 Presidential Election representing the JVP and later entered Parliament through the United People’s Freedom Alliance. In 2009, he served as Minister of Tourism and also held duties as the Acting Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

After leaving the JVP, Gunathilake joined the United National Party and later served as the Mayor of the Panadura Urban Council representing the UNP.