CID records statement from Maithree Wickremesinghe

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 24, 2026 - 3:05 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded a statement from Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, the wife of former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

CID officers had reportedly visited their residence in Colombo today (April 24) to record the statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.