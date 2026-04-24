Johnston Fernando released on bail in Lanka Sathosa lorry case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 24, 2026 - 1:25 pm

Former Minister Johnston Fernando was released on bail today over allegations of misusing a Lanka Sathosa lorry.

The order was issued by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up today (April 24) before Wattala Magistrate Kanchana N. Silva.

The Magistrate ordered Johnston Fernando to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and four surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Johnston Fernando had been remanded over allegations that a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa was misused during his time as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade.

The case has been filed against five suspects, including Johnston Fernando, his eldest son Johan Fernando, his younger son Jerome Kenneth Fernando, a former Working Director of Lanka Sathosa, and a former transport manager of Lanka Sathosa.

The case is connected to an investigation by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) into the alleged misuse of the Lanka Sathosa lorry.