The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has seized 11 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 million, along with several firearms and also arrested one suspect during operations at Telwatte and Ratgama areas in Galle.

Police said they also recovered two T-56 rifles, two 9mm pistols, 82 bullets used for T-56 rifles and 39 bullets used for 9mm pistols were among the weapons and ammunition which were hidden in a block of land.

They were recovered on information received following a raid carried out in Telwatte on Sunday.