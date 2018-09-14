The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to take over the investigations into the allegations against DIG Nalaka de Silva of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

Meanwhile Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for a full report from the IGP on the investigation, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara yesterday instructed the Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to investigate the allegations which have been leveled against DIG Nalaka de Silva, who heads Sri Lanka’s Terrorism Investigation Division.

During a press conference held in Kandy on Wednesday (12), a social activist had revealed to the media certain audio recordings of alleged phone conversations between himself and the DIG.

The activist, Namal Kumara, a director of the ‘Dhushana Virodi Balakaya’ (Anti-Corruption Force), promises to expose the top police officer at the start of the media briefing and played some of the recordings of their phone conversations.

During the conversations, both individuals conspire to tarnish the image of several high-ranking police officers and also other conspiracies within the government.

The organisation also claims to have uncovered an alleged conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The organization filed a complaint at the Police Commission yesterday (13) regarding the alleged conspiracy.

The Anti-Corruption Force has disclosed several telephone conversations allegedly made by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Nalaka de Silva.

Reportedly, DIG Nalaka de Silva has mentioned during the conversation that a plan should be prepared to extol the Prime Minister.

Director of Operations of Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara claims that he was introduced to DIG Nalaka De Silva through IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

DIG Nalaka De Silva has allegedly stated during the conversation that incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena will ally with former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in 2020 and that ‘something’ should be done using an underworld leader if an unavoidable situation arises.

Accordingly, a complaint had been filed at the National Police Commission with regard to the revelation made by Anti-Corruption Force.

Director of Operations of Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara has subsequently filed another complaint at the Police Division for Assisting and Protecting Victims of Crimes and Witnesses, seeking to ensure his personal security following the revelation of the conspiracy.

(Source: Ada Derana)