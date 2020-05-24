CID, TID chiefs to be transferred

The National Police Commission has approved the transfers of the Directors of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Terrorism Investigation Department.

The request for the transfers were made by the Acting Inspector General of Police, citing service requirements.

An NPC spokesman said permission had been sought from the Elections Commission for the transfers as the elections were pending.

Accordingly, CID Director W. Tilakaratne is to be replaced by TID Director Prasanna Alwis. The replacement for the TID director has not been given as yet.

The Director CID is to be transferred as the Director, Ministerial Security Division.

