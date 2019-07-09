The Criminal Investigation Department is set to launch probes into the revelations made by Venerable Medagoda Abayatissa Thero over 20 persons being allegedly killed under the Sharia law, police said.

This follows an order issued by Acting IGP Chandana Wickremaratna to the head of the CID, Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratna.

Ven. Abayathissa Thera is reported to have made the revelation while taking part in an anti-Wahhabism rally on 4 July at Nugegoda.