Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister Patali Champika Ranwaka has recently said that an impartial inquiry should be launched to ascertain how the funds received for the construction of the University in the East had been utilised.

Ranawaka speaking at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the administration building of the Urban Development Authority in Ampara at a cost of Rs 75 million said the project had been funded by a private individual from an Arab country and there were serious doubts whether the monies had been misused, and if certain parties had pocketed the money, they should be punished irrespective of their position or standing in the society.

The Minister said that since the inception, the Batticaloa University had been handled in a fraudulent manner and though it was said that it had been established to provide technical training for students in effect it had been established for a different purpose.

Hence, the university should be annexed to the Eastern University and made a seat of learning for students of all nationalities in the country, Minister Ranawaksa said.

(Source: The Island)