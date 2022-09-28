Circular issued for public officials on expression of opinions on social media

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Administration has noted that expressing opinions on social media by a public officer without following the proper provisions of the Establishments Code shall be constituted as an offence.

The circular issued on Tuesday (September 27) by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration states that public officials who express opinions on social media without following the provisions of Sections 6 and 7, Chapter XLVII, Volume Il of the Establishments Code shall constitute an offence leading to disciplinary action.

Furthermore, state sector officers who are not entitled to the exercise of political rights, but are found to have expressed political views will also be subject to disciplinary action, the circular said.