Circular issued restricting the calling of officers to Government offices

A new circular issued regarding restricting the calling of officers to government offices in Sri Lanka.

This circular was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, as per the decision made at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on 22.07.2022.

According to the circular, calling only a limited number of state employees has been extended by another month with effect from today (July 24).

The circular states that the decision was made taking into account the difficulties faced by the public officials to report to work.

This does not prevent the summoning of adequate staff to maintain essential public services for duties, which cannot be performed online.