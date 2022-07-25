Refuelling according to QR code and last digit of vehicle’s number plate begins today in Sri Lanka

Refuelling vehicles according to the QR code system under the National Fuel Pass along with the last digit of the vehicle registration number will start today (July 25), the Power and Energy Ministry said.

They said that the new system has been successfully tested in 21 filling stations across the country by overcoming the initial technical glitches.

The pilot project was launched from Thursday (July 21) to Sunday (July 24) at selected filling stations in Colombo and other districts before being rolled out across the country from today (July 25).

Accordingly, all arrangements are in place to launch the distribution process by scanning the QR code from today.

From today, the fuel will be issued for a maximum of Rs.1,500 for motorcycles, Rs. 2,000 for three-wheelers and Rs.7,000 for other vehicles during the course of next week until the fuel permit takes effect.

Following dates are assigned for refuelling vehicles according to the last digit of its number plate:

Number plates ending with 0, 1, or 2: Tuesday & Saturday

Number plates ending with 3, 4, or 5: Thursday & Sunday

Number plates ending with 6, 7, 8, or 9: Monday, Wednesday & Friday

UPDATE – 08:30 AM:

The issuing of fuel under the National Fuel Pass with QR Code system which had been previously planned to implement at filling stations across Sri Lanka from today (July 25) is further delayed and expected to be carried out only at a few selected filling stations today as well, the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) said.

ICTA also stated that it will take a few more days to implement this system across Sri Lanka.