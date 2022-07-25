Refuelling according to the National Fuel Pass further delayed

The issuing of fuel under the National Fuel Pass with QR Code system which had been previously planned to be implemented at filling stations across Sri Lanka from today (July 25) is further delayed.

The National Fuel Pass with QR Code system is expected to be carried out only at a few selected filling stations today (July 25) as well, the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) said.

ICTA also stated that it will take a few more days to implement this system across Sri Lanka.